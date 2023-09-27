Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

AceShowbiz - Drake has reacted to Charlamagne Tha God's recent diss. Upon learning that the radio host criticized his collaborative song with SZA titled "Slime You Out", the "Hotline Bling" rapper did not hesitate to fire back.

On Monday, September 25, the 36-year-old hip-hop artist clapped back at Charlamagne on Instagram Stories. Over a black screen, he penned, "Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g." He went on to write in the since-deleted snap, "Like you really obsessed with me or something for years."

"Like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s**t," the "One Dance" spitter continued with his rant to "The Breakfast Club" co-host. "Whatever you gotta do to let it out I'm sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f**king goof."

That same day, Drake also uploaded via Instagram Story a photo of Charlamagne and roasted the host. Over the snap, the "On the Radar Freestyle" rapper trolled his rival by writing, "In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut."

Not stopping there, Drake let out a screenshot of a 2013 VladTV interview wherein Charlamagne made a public remark about the hip-hop star. In the interview, Charlamagne said, "It's three sexual orientations out there: its gay, straight and Drake. And Drake is just a whole different type of breed."

Drake was responding to Charlemagne's recent diss. In the September 21 episode of Andrew Schultz's "Brilliant Idiots" podcast, Charlamagne criticized Drake and SZA's "Slime You Out". "What scares me, and it's not a scare because Drakes gonna be fine, Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record," he stated.

"It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday," he continued. "Because I saw people posting about how he said something about, 'Whipped and chained you like [American] slave.' I'm in the group chat and I'm like, 'Damn, Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on Monday?' That's not Drake-like!"

"He's gonna be fine, regardless," Charlamagne added. "I just think that also when you look at the album cover and you hear the title, 'For All the Dogs', I think we were looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive. He came out with this slow joint with SZA."

