 

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Celebrity

Friends of the Oscar-winning actor are allegedly worried that he may be moving too fast by rushing into marriage with his current girlfriend due to his brush with death.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is seemingly ready to settle down amid his relationship with Alyce Huckstepp, but it has left his friends anxious. Rumor has it that the 55-year-old actor wants to marry his current girlfriend, but his inner circle fears he is moving too fast due to his brush with death.

Insiders reveal the Oscar winner is ready to buy a ring and take the marriage leap with Alyce, but his close pals are worried that he is making a huge mistake. The sources believe his recent health scare shifted the actor's view on "his own mortality" and has apparently made him come around to idea of marriage.

"Nearly dying has really woken him up to his own mortality," one of the insiders tells the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com). "Now he's very aware it could all end in an instant."

"He's started saying he wants to settle down. It's freaking out everyone in his life," the insider continues. "They're worried he's going to marry Alyce just because she's the one he happens to be with now."

"Now he's gung-ho about making Alyce his wife and people think he's being impetuous," the insider adds, claiming that the "Django Unchained" star "hasn't seemed" like himself since his medical scare.

Citing his cryptic post in which he wrote, "They killed this dude name Jesus ... what do you think they'll do to you???!" as one of the examples of his unusual attitude, a close pal says of the "Annie" actor, "Jamie nearly died and hasn't seemed himself ever since. He seems like a different guy since he got out of the hospital - and this is the worst example yet."

Jamie was spotted going on a romantic vacation with Alyce in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the Labor Day weekend earlier this month. It was then said that she has been a "source of support" following his recent health scare.

A source told Us Weekly, "Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce. Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible."

"They've told one another they love each other, and they have an amazing time whenever they're together," the source continued to dish. "Alyce has a great sense of humor so she's able to keep up with Jamie. They have a very playful banter and she keeps him on his toes which he loves."

