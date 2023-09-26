Tori Spelling's Brother Randy Gushes Over 'Resilient' Sister Amid Her Financial Struggles

Instagram Celebrity

While his sister has been struggling financially, the 'Old·ish' podcast host declares that he is 'proud' of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress, whom he deems 'a very strong person.'

AceShowbiz - Randy Spelling could not help but shower Tori Spelling with praise. While his sister has been struggling financially, the "Old·ish" podcast host revealed that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress is "resilient" and "strong."

The 44-year-old shared his opinions on his 55-year-old sister in a new interview published on Monday, September 25. Speaking to PEOPLE, he marveled, "We remain close, and I'm proud of her." He went on to exclaim, "I think she's a very strong person. She is resilient."

Randy further recalled, "We had this moment where we were in Palm Springs, we had spring break. I went down there, we went to Universal Studios, and then we were in the desert down there for a little bit. The kids were at the pool and running around. And we just had this moment looking at them saying, 'This is it.' "

During the chat, the podcast host shared that "having our kids together and watching these beautiful human beings interact and just thinking, we did something right" was "a wonderful thing to witness."

Elsewhere in the interview, Randy recounted his relationship with Tori when the two were younger. "We're here from these two little kids who, I was five and a half years younger, so we disagreed on a lot of things," he said. "I just wanted my older sister. I looked up to her. I wanted to watch cartoons, she wanted to watch the news."

"I'm sure I annoyed the heck out of her," Randy continued. "So it went from that to being close over the years in a different way. I think sometimes I'm big brotherly, sometimes there's a beautiful equanimity. Sometimes, I'm still [a] little brother."

Randy's praises came up a few days after Tori was bombarded with criticisms for allegedly undergoing cosmetic procedures despite her financial struggles. Social media users speculated that she got fillers as her lips and face appeared plumped-up in recent photos, which she uploaded via Instagram on September 15.

In the comments section of her post, one critic questioned, "I dont understand, if you're that broke, then how do you affird [sic] all those fillers in your face? Your face is over filled." Similarly, another pointed out, "Somebody needs a few hamburgers and less plastic surgery. Oh geez. Not going to say who but it's not a good look."

