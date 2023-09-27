Hailey Bieber Opts for Pantless Look During Dinner Outing in Paris

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin ditched her pants while stepping out for a dinner date with her friends in Paris. During the Sunday, September 24 outing, the model put on a leggy display as she went pantless.

In pictures circulating online, the wife of Justin Bieber appeared to be in high spirits as she left Hotel Costes Restaurant. For the outing, the Rhode Skin founder donned a two-tone bodysuit, which featured a beige turtleneck on top and black briefs on the bottom.

The 26-year-old star completed her style with a gold-accented belt around her waist and a floor-length leather trench coat. She also put on black pumps, sunglasses and a brown manicure for the night outing.

Her daring aside, Hailey has been gearing up for the newest launch from her popular beauty brand: the Peptide Lip Tint. Donning a red skimpy dress, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin promoted the release of the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze at a Krispy Kreme in New York City back in August.

The fashion model-turned-entrepreneur appears to be serious in business. Hailey and Justin were previously reported to be preparing to be the next power couple. In a new report, a source claimed that the model has taken on a larger role in her pop star hubby's business affairs.

It was said that Hailey had been attending Justin's business meetings. "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him," an insider said at the time. "She's the voice. They're becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing."

Hailey's influence on her husband allegedly became more apparent amid rumors that the "What Do You Mean?" singer fired his longtime music manager, Scooter Braun. The Canadian star, however, was quick to deny the reports on Friday, August 18. The 29-year-old's rep told Page Six that the split rumors between the two are not true. Scooter's rep has also brushed off the chatter.

