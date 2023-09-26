Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Instagram TV

The 22-year-old 'The Dark Tower' actor is reportedly set to join the forthcoming season of the hit HBO series, which serves as the prequel to 'Game of Thrones'.

AceShowbiz - Season 2 of HBO's "House of the Dragon" has reportedly found Cregan Stark in Tom Taylor. "The Dark Tower" actor will join the forthcoming season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, according to SFFGazette.com.

Known as the Wolf of the North (and the Old Man of the North in later life), Cregan was the Lord of Winterfell and head of House Stark during the reigns of kings Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III and Daeron I Targaryen. He also served as Hand of the King for Aegon III after the Dance of the Dragons.

Cregan became a powerful ally of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen after bonding with her son Prince Jacaerys Velaryon during the war between the Greens and the Blacks. At the time, Prince Jacaerys headed to Winterfell to negotiate with the stern lord and attempt to gain support for his mother's cause.

Tom is known for his role of Jake Chambers in the big-screen adaptation of "The Dark Tower", which also starred Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The 22-year-old actor's credits also included "Doctor Foster", "The Kid Who Would be King" and "The Bay". He additionally played Uhtred in "The Last Kingdom".

"House of the Dragon" follows "the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

The first season of "House of the Dragon" starred Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

While HBO will most likely make an official announcement after the Hollywood strikes end, season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is currently filming at Leavesden Studios in Surrey.

