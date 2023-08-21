Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and her husband Justin Bieber are apparently coming for Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's throne for entertainment's "power couple." In a new report, source claims that the model has taken on a larger role in her pop star hubby's business affairs.

Page Six reports that Hailey has been attending Justin's business meetings. "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him," an insider says.

Of the model, the source adds, "She's the voice. They're becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing."

It's also noted that Hailey's influence on her husband has become more apparent amid false rumors that the "What Do You Mean?" singer fired his longtime music manager, Scooter Braun. Justin, however, was quick to deny the reports on Friday, August 18. The 29-year-old's rep told Page Six that the split rumors between the two are not true. Scooter's rep has also brushed off the chatter.

Puck News first reported that Justin and Scooter hadn't "spoken in months." Sources told the outlet that the Canadian pop star has been looking around for new management as he attempts to "clean house."

Justin was just 13 years old when Scooter discovered his videos on YouTube in 2006 and it seemed like the singer's roots as a child star only complicated things. "Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions," one claimed.

Several insiders, however, informed the publication that "Justin and Scooter are still working together." The informants allegedly added, "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Another source also insisted "they definitely did not split" despite acknowledging that "there are issues," between Justin and Scooter. It was also said that Justin "has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter."

