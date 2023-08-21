 

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new report, source claims that the 26-year-old model has taken on a larger role in Justin's business affairs as she has been attending her Canadian pop star husband's business meetings.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and her husband Justin Bieber are apparently coming for Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's throne for entertainment's "power couple." In a new report, source claims that the model has taken on a larger role in her pop star hubby's business affairs.

Page Six reports that Hailey has been attending Justin's business meetings. "Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She's a part of meetings and she's talking a lot for him," an insider says.

Of the model, the source adds, "She's the voice. They're becoming this power couple. She's a big part of everything he's doing."

It's also noted that Hailey's influence on her husband has become more apparent amid false rumors that the "What Do You Mean?" singer fired his longtime music manager, Scooter Braun. Justin, however, was quick to deny the reports on Friday, August 18. The 29-year-old's rep told Page Six that the split rumors between the two are not true. Scooter's rep has also brushed off the chatter.

  Editors' Pick

Puck News first reported that Justin and Scooter hadn't "spoken in months." Sources told the outlet that the Canadian pop star has been looking around for new management as he attempts to "clean house."

Justin was just 13 years old when Scooter discovered his videos on YouTube in 2006 and it seemed like the singer's roots as a child star only complicated things. "Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions," one claimed.

Several insiders, however, informed the publication that "Justin and Scooter are still working together." The informants allegedly added, "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Another source also insisted "they definitely did not split" despite acknowledging that "there are issues," between Justin and Scooter. It was also said that Justin "has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Geri Halliwell 'Ironically' Learned About Her Dad's Passing During 'Hamlet' Lesson

Britney Spears 'Frantically' Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle
Related Posts
Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Baldwin Hesitant to Launch Fashion Line Due to 'Fatigue of Celebrity Beauty Brands'

Hailey Baldwin Hesitant to Launch Fashion Line Due to 'Fatigue of Celebrity Beauty Brands'

Hailey Bieber Claims She 'Embraces' Her Identity as Nepo Baby With Controversial T-Shirt

Hailey Bieber Claims She 'Embraces' Her Identity as Nepo Baby With Controversial T-Shirt

Latest News
Gunplay's Wife Filing for Divorce After He's Arrested on Battery and Child Abuse Charges
  • Aug 21, 2023

Gunplay's Wife Filing for Divorce After He's Arrested on Battery and Child Abuse Charges

Britney Spears 'Frantically' Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle
  • Aug 21, 2023

Britney Spears 'Frantically' Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle

Geri Halliwell 'Ironically' Learned About Her Dad's Passing During 'Hamlet' Lesson
  • Aug 21, 2023

Geri Halliwell 'Ironically' Learned About Her Dad's Passing During 'Hamlet' Lesson

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'

Rick Astley 'Super Proud' of Daughter for Being 'Very Careful About Nepotism'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Rick Astley 'Super Proud' of Daughter for Being 'Very Careful About Nepotism'

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors
  • Aug 21, 2023

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

T.I. and Tiny Defend Son King Harris' New Set of Teeth Despite Backlash

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book

Suspect in Tupac Shakur Killing Could Face 1st Degree Murder Charges After Confessing Crime in Book

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions

Taylor Swift Fans Swarm New Jersey Restaurant Ahead of Jack Antonoff's Wedding

Taylor Swift Fans Swarm New Jersey Restaurant Ahead of Jack Antonoff's Wedding