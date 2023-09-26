Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to treating her 364 million followers to a hilarious video of herself having a fun wakeboarding, the SKIMS founder shocks fans when debuting a daring new buzz haircut for magazine cover.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is a supportive sister. "The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 25 to treat her 364 million followers to a hilarious video of herself having a fun wakeboarding while promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The clip saw Kim, who donned a blue lifejacket that matched her shorts, flaunting her impressive skills before she surprisingly pulled a bottle of 818 Tequila out of her lifejacket. The mom of four later pretended to chug the bottle as she balanced the rope with one hand.

Soon enough, the beauty mogul lost her footing and took a harsh tumble into the water while still holding the bottle. "Save the @drink818 at all costs! @kendalljenner," the SKIMS founder captioned the fun video, which was set to "How We Roll" by Ciara and Chris Brown.

Kendall caught wind of the post and responded by leaving a series of emojis, including a laughing emoji and white heart emoji, in the comments section. Kris Jenner, meanwhile, commented with a slew of laughing emojis. Ciara also chimed in, writing, "Too funny!"

Fans additionally loved how Kim showed this side of hers, with one saying, "This is the best ad you've ever done! More of this Kim." Another joked, "JUST MAKE SURE YOU DON'T LOSE ANOTHER EARRING KIM."

The hilarious video aside, Kim shocked fans when she debuted a daring new buzz haircut for the cover of CR Fashion Book. The former wife of Kanye West looked unrecognizable in black-and-white pictures featuring her rocking edgy new hair style while donning a white tank top covered in black stains and a pair of glasses.

In other photos, the KKW Beauty founder traded the tank top for a sheer black bra, a cozy sweater and a ballerina tutu. "CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue," Kim wrote in the caption. "Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @CarineRoitfeld. I love you. Thank you for having me."

