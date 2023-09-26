 

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Yeah!' hitmaker opens up on the tragedies that happened in his life including losing his father and stepson and going through divorce.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Usher has talked about being haunted by the deaths of his absent dad and stepson. The 44-year-old R&B singer's father Usher Raymond III was a heavy drug user and not in his life for most of the time, but Usher eventually tracked him down - only to find he was dying in hospital.

"There were some very intimate moments that probably should be preserved in my life story, like looking at my father when he was unconscious in a coma, and then having to leave and go watch my (newborn) son," Usher told the Mail on Sunday.

"But I remember showing a picture of my son to my father, who was unconscious, saying 'Look at this, this is Usher. This is the continuation of us.' "

The singer added, "Because I didn't have a relationship with my father, it made me feel like he had given me something - his name - that was very hard to walk around with and hold, because, well, my father wasn't there… I can't escape this reality of what I have to deal with, temptation; or loneliness; or the fact that you feel some sense of abandonment, because a lot of our mothers or fathers weren't there when we needed them."

Despite his dad not being in his life for most of the time, Usher decided to track him down in 2007 after the birth of his son Usher V. He found his estranged father seriously ill in an intensive care unit awaiting a liver transplant.

  Editors' Pick

Usher's rapper friend Nelly, 48, urged him to pay his ailing dad's medical bills and, even though the singer agreed, it was too late and his father slipped into a coma and died.

Five years later, a jet ski struck and killed Usher's 11-year-old his stepson Kile Glover, from his fashion designer ex-wife Tameka Foster, 52. The boy was on an inner tube being pulled by a pontoon boat in a lake when the accident occurred and by the time Usher - who had helped raise Kile since he was four - got to hospital the boy was brain dead, and was taken off life support two weeks later.

The following year, Usher's five-year-old son Usher Raymond V nearly drowned after his arm became caught in a pool drain.

Dad-of-four Usher - who has now 15-year-old Usher V and son Nerved Ely, 14, with Tameka, as well as a daughter, Sovereign Bo, three, and a one-year-old son, Sire Castrello, with his businesswoman long-term girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 39 - added, "I… waited so long to talk about what I was going through."

"Divorce; a child that had a near-death experience; another child that passed, god rest his soul; a new marriage (to his second wife Grace Miguel, in 2015) that would eventually fail. There were more existential shifts, too, growing older; music changing; the standard and mandate of how people promote things changing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim
Related Posts
Usher Vows His Super Bowl Performance Will Be 'a Moment to Remember'

Usher Vows His Super Bowl Performance Will Be 'a Moment to Remember'

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham

Usher Gushes Over His Friendship With David Beckham

Usher Officially Announced to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

Usher Officially Announced to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

Latest News
Jason Statham Addresses Sylvester Stallone's Reduced Role in 'Expend4bles'
  • Sep 26, 2023

Jason Statham Addresses Sylvester Stallone's Reduced Role in 'Expend4bles'

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down
  • Sep 26, 2023

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim
  • Sep 26, 2023

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Bruce Willis' Wife Unsure If He Knows He Has Dementia
  • Sep 26, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Unsure If He Knows He Has Dementia

Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaii
  • Sep 26, 2023

Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaii

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor
  • Sep 26, 2023

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Most Read
Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame
Celebrity

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home