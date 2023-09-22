 

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's Romance Rumors: 'I Threw the Ball in Her Court'

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has been romantically linked to the Grammy-winning pop star since early September, addresses their dating rumors for the first time on the 'Pat McAfee Show'.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce has finally addressed the rumors suggesting he's dating Taylor Swift. When speaking on the matter for the first time on "The Pat McAfee Show", the Kansas City Chiefs tight end claimed he "threw the ball in her court."

"It's life, baby," the 33-year-old told Pat of the rumors in the Thursday, September 21 interview. "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

Kelce talked about his rumored relationship with Taylor after his brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in on their alleged romance. When speaking on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WI, the 35-year-old admitted that he believes the rumors are true.

  Editors' Pick

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world," Jason shared. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

Travis, who has previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla Nicole, was first linked to Taylor in early September. They were even reported to have been "hanging out" in New York last week.

The athlete has also spoken about his time with the Grammy winner, where he revealed that he had tried to give his phone number to her at one of her "Eras Tour" shows. Speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, he said, "So, I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn't meet anybody - or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal."

His brother Jason then responded, "Well, she probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet." He further noted, "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you."

As for Taylor, she previously dated the likes of Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston among others. Her last public, long-term relationship was with English actor Joe Alwyn.

