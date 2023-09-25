 

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains
Instagram
Celebrity

Police were once called to Naomie's house by concerned neighbors after the James Bond beauty screamed so loudly as she suffered from crippling period pains.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Naomie Harris cried so loudly while suffering period pains her neighbours called police as they feared she was being murdered. The James Bond actress, 25, suffered from more agonising menstrual pain than most women for years as she suffered a double-whammy of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and adenomyosis.

"My neighbours once called the police because they thought someone was trying to kill me as I was screaming so loudly. Adenomyosis is horrendous. People think, 'Oh, I have painful periods, just get on with it.' I'm talking about periods that made me collapse in a bathroom in an airport," she told The Times newspaper about her crippling monthly pains.

PCOS can come with ovarian cysts while adenomyosis causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus, which enlarges it and can lead to heavy menstrual bleeding. It's possible to have both simultaneously, leaving sufferers in agony every month.

Naomie's PCOS was first identified at the age of 14 when she fainted in agony as she walked across her school playground.

  Editors' Pick

It was reported by the Daily Mail that aged 26 she feared she wouldn't be able to take a part in Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later" as period pains had left her in so much agony she was barely able to move for nearly a week.

But she told the newspaper her symptoms were relieved by a new "miracle" magnets cure. She chose a magnet that had been through clinical trials and was licensed by the Government's Medical Devices Agency.

It was about the size of a coin and fitted into a pouch that clips on to the user's underwear to sit over the uterus to combat the strong contractions of the uterus as it expels the lining of the womb that causes cramping many women experience during their periods.

Naomie told the Mail, "It was like a miracle. I didn't think they would help, although friends said they swore by them for all sorts of aches and pains. Having polycystic ovaries really made things a lot worse than just normal pain from periods. Each month they would become inflamed."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kathy Griffin Declares Support for Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing
Related Posts
Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Struggles to Remember Her Childhood Memories

Naomie Harris Struggles to Remember Her Childhood Memories

Naomie Harris Claims Nobody Did Anything After 'Huge Star' Groped Her Publicly

Naomie Harris Claims Nobody Did Anything After 'Huge Star' Groped Her Publicly

Naomie Harris' Stalker Dodges Jail Time Despite Causing the Actress to Have Panic Attack

Naomie Harris' Stalker Dodges Jail Time Despite Causing the Actress to Have Panic Attack

Latest News
Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing
  • Sep 25, 2023

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan
  • Sep 25, 2023

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains
  • Sep 25, 2023

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift
  • Sep 25, 2023

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold
  • Sep 25, 2023

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not
  • Sep 25, 2023

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not

Most Read
Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility
Celebrity

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'