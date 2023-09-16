Naomie Harris Struggles to Remember Her Childhood Memories

Instagram Celebrity

The 'No Time to Die' actress admits she doesn't have 'many memories' of her younger years and is often clueless when her childhood pals talk about their experiences as kids.

AceShowbiz - Naomie Harris doesn't possess "many memories" from her childhood. The 47-year-old actress - who starred as Eve Moneypenny in James Bond films "Skyfall", "Spectre", and "No Time to Die" - admitted when her lifelong friends reflect on their time growing up, she often has "no idea" what they're talking about.

"For some reason, I don't have many memories of my childhood - my friends, who I grew up with, will talk about things we did together and I have no idea! So I'd choose any day from my childhood because then I would get to remember all those things," she told Stylist magazine when asked which day in her life she'd like to relive.

Naomie admitted children give her hope, adding, "Their innocence, their ability to simplify life. Their hopes, gives me hope."

Speaking to the magazine for its "5 Minute Philosopher" feature, the "28 Days Later" star was also asked to choose between "bold red or butter yellow." She replied, "Bold red or butter yellow, "Butter yellow. It's my favourite colour. There's something childlike about it; it's joyful and playful and makes me feel summery."

Meanwhile Naomie noted she "genuinely wants other people to win" and "have what their heart truly desires," and she urges her friends to always "follow their heart." Asked what advice she gives to her pals, she said, "To follow your heart. It can be hard and sometimes confusing, but if you go inwards, your heart knows what you really want."

The "Moonlight" star - who was nominated for a Golden Globes, BAFTA and Oscar for her role in the 2016 movie - admitted her career makes her feel "most alive." She revealed, "When I'm at work, with the pressure of having 80 pairs of eyes on you and having to deliver, while also creating an imaginary world and connecting with fellow actors."

