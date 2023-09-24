 

Kathy Griffin Declares Support for Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The comedienne weighs in on the British actress and the singer's split by sharing an old video of her trashing his group Jonas Brothers during a 2009 comedy special.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is another celebrity who voiced support for Sophie Turner amid her messy divorce from Joe Jonas. The comedienne weighed in on the two's split by sharing an old video of her trashing Jonas Brothers during a 2009 comedy special.

In the clip, which was posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 23, the now-62-year-old called the boyband "embarrassing." She added, "I don't buy these three kids as sex symbols, I'm sorry... I am not apologizing. I'm calling complete bulls**t on their f**king fake purity rings.

Kathy went on to rip Joe for dumping "unbelievably tall" and "beautiful" Taylor Swift. "Where the f**k does he get off dumping beautiful Taylor Swift?" she argued.

On the top of the video, Kathy wrote, "All I can say is this is from 2009, and I was right." Meanwhile, she penned in the caption, "Well, well, well… What else is there to say? The House Griffin knows no queen but the queen in the north, whose name is Stark. #TeamSophie #kathygriffin #comedy #standupcomedy #swifties #laugh #funny."

Just one day prior, actress Jessica Chastain shared a shady post that hinted at her support for Sophie. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Oscar winner quote-retweeted a post from feminist author Roxane Gay.

"The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh," it read. In her own message, Jessica simply wrote, "The Oracle @rgay."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 after four years of marriage. Their split has turned messy with the British beauty suing her ex for allegedly withholding their two children's passports and not letting her take their daughters to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

