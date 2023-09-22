 

Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner's Accusation That He 'Abducted' His Own Kids

In response to Sophie's lawsuit, the Jonas Brothers star denies refusing to let estranged wife take their children to her native country but he simply adheres to a Florida court order.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas met Sophie Turner in a "cordial meeting" over the weekend - before she launched a lawsuit against him. The 27-year-old actress has accused her estranged husband of blocking her from taking their two children to the UK, but Joe insists he's simply adhering to a Florida Court order, while he's also denied claims that his divorce filing took Sophie by surprise.

"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," a representative for Joe - who has Willa, three, and a 14-month-old daughter, whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed, with the actress - said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

  Editors' Pick

Sophie is keen to take her children to the UK, where she was born and raised. However, Joe insists that simply isn't possible due to the Florida Court order.

The statement reads, "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

Joe is seeking "shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK."

The musician has also rubbished the allegation that he's "abducted" his own children. The statement added, "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted."

