 

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'X-Men' actor was horrified after learning the dangers of a plastic surgery to maintain his youthful look and immediately called off his plan of going under the knife.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Ian McKellen fled a plastic surgeon's office after being warned of the dangers of having a facelift. The 84-year-old actor mulled over going under the knife to alter his appearance - but Ian had a last-minute change of mind after being warned of what it would entail.

"My face looks older than it did 40 years ago … so what? I wouldn't consider surgery. I did once - I went to see about getting rid of these jowls. The man began telling me what it entailed and said, 'We cut through this muscle.' I was out of there like a shot," the acclaimed star told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

  Editors' Pick

Despite his fame and success, Ian actually avoids looking at himself in the mirror. The actor explained that he's simply become "used to being the oldest person" he knows. He shared, "Actors have to look in the mirror professionally - I never do so at home. I've got used to being the oldest person I know."

Meanwhile, Ian recently admitted that his life changed "overnight" after he came out as gay. The movie star came out as gay in 1988 and he acknowledged that it was a life-changing moment for him. He told Variety, "Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better - my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed."

Ian also feels it's difficult for non-gay people to relate to his struggle. The veteran actor said, "People who are not gay just simply don't know how it damages you to be lying about what you are and ashamed of yourself. I was brought up at a time when it was illegal for me to have sex with a man. And that was not that long ago."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

Kathy Griffin Declares Support for Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
Related Posts
Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'

Ian McKellen Credits Online Pilates for Keeping Him Active Through COVID-19 Lockdown

Ian McKellen Credits Online Pilates for Keeping Him Active Through COVID-19 Lockdown

Ian McKellen Says His Relationship With His Family Got Better After He Came Out as Gay

Ian McKellen Says His Relationship With His Family Got Better After He Came Out as Gay

Ian McKellen Disappointed in Himself for Failing to Detect Co-Star Elliot Page's Identity Struggle

Ian McKellen Disappointed in Himself for Failing to Detect Co-Star Elliot Page's Identity Struggle

Latest News
Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing
  • Sep 25, 2023

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan
  • Sep 25, 2023

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains
  • Sep 25, 2023

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift
  • Sep 25, 2023

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold
  • Sep 25, 2023

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not
  • Sep 25, 2023

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not

Most Read
Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility
Celebrity

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Chrisean Rock Declares She's 'Getting Pregnant in Six Weeks' After Making Amends With Blueface

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Kim Kardashian Called 'Fraud' After Showing Off Daughter North's Stunning Sunset Painting

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Nick Cannon Slams Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for 'Tarnishing Her Brand'

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Gavin Rossdale Accuses People of Being 'Complicit' When They Stay Silent About Gun Violence

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Joe Budden Admits His Feud With Cardi B Over 'Bongos' Criticism 'Hurts His Heart'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'

Chrisean Rock Responds to Backlash for Not Supporting Baby's Head, Claims She's 'Overwhelmed'