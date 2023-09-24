 

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years
Instagram
Music

The NSYNC member has reportedly signed a lucrative gig at a Las Vegas resort in December and it will mark his first live show since he wrapped up his tour in 2019.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is scheduled to perform his first live show in four years. The 42-year-old star is reportedly expected to bank £5 million for his performance at the new Fontainebleau hotel and casino in Las Vegas on December 13.

"Justin has been signed as the big name to open the Fontainebleau. Bosses are beyond excited to book him and his performance will put the hotel on the map," a source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Justin is only expected to perform for one hour when he takes to the stage at the 3,644-room hotel in Sin City. However, the show will be his first live performance since April 2019 when he appeared in Uncasville, Connecticut for the final date of his Man of the Woods tour.

  Editors' Pick

Justin has enjoyed success as a musician and as an actor. But the chart-topping star previously described music as his "bread and butter."

Justin - whose film credits include "Bad Teacher" and "The Social Network" - told ShortList magazine, "To me, it's my bread and butter. And I mean that in a personal way, I don't mean that it finances my 'acting hobbies.' I joke with my friends that I should have a business card saying 'David Fincher put me in a movie,' because 'Bad Teacher' got a blessing due to 'The Social Network', and then 'Friends With Benefits' came out of that."

"All the movies I've done were just opportunities that came up, but now that they're all coming out back-to-back, people think, 'Oh, he's trying to make a statement by having an acting career.' But it's not like that for me. I don't ever want to stop doing music."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

Justin Timberlake Preparing for Massive Tour in 2024

MTV VMAs 2023: Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Not Fighting Despite Awkward Exchange

MTV VMAs 2023: Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Not Fighting Despite Awkward Exchange

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Justin Timberlake Confirmed to Release New Song in Early September

Justin Timberlake Confirmed to Release New Song in Early September

Latest News
Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years
  • Sep 24, 2023

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show
  • Sep 24, 2023

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame
  • Sep 24, 2023

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir
  • Sep 24, 2023

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Josh Duhamel's Son Scared of Losing Dad's Love When Younger Sibling Is Born
  • Sep 24, 2023

Josh Duhamel's Son Scared of Losing Dad's Love When Younger Sibling Is Born

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists
  • Sep 24, 2023

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album