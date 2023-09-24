 

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Among those who attend Michelle and Jasper's wedding at a West London church are her 'Downton Abbey' co-stars Lily James, Joanne Froggatt as well as Laura Carmichael.

AceShowbiz - Michelle Dockery is officially a married woman. The "Downton Abbey" star finally tied the knot with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's younger brother, Jasper Waller-Bridge, more than a year after their engagement.

The 41-year-old and her now-husband exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, September 23 at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Among those in attendance were Michelle's "Downton Abbey" co-stars, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael.

Michelle, who is best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley on the period drama series, could be seen wearing a white satin dress for her big day. Her groom, in the meantime, donned a navy suit with a pink flower pinned on his jacket. The newlyweds were photographed smiling outside the venue as they were surrounded by their guests.

Jasper's sister Phoebe was also at the wedding. The "Fleabag" creator, who looked stunning in a coral three-piece suit, was joined by her partner, Martin McDonagh.

Michelle announced her engagement to Jasper in January 2022. The announcement, which was shared with The Times newspaper, read, "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

Michelle and Jasper, who is six years younger than her, started dating in 2019 after they met through mutual friends. They first appeared together as a couple at the Rome Film Festival shortly after they struck up the romance.

Michelle was previously engaged to John Dineen, whom she dated since 2013. They were engaged in 2015 before he died from a rare form of cancer in December of the same year.

