Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

The 'Without Me' hitmaker teases what to expect from her fifth upcoming album as she is currently hard at work in the studio to compete her next studio installment.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halsey has dished on her upcoming fifth album. The 28-year-old star posted a selection on pictures on Instagram and hinted in the caption that a new album is on the way.

"Not pictured, me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years," the caption said.

Halsey - who uses the pronouns she/they - previously explained that any new music would feature "no strict genre parameters." Speaking previously to fans, they said, "As of right now I'm approaching it kinda how I approached 'Manic'. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home."

She added that she's done "some of my best songwriting" and that "a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote ['If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'] (sic)."

Earlier this year, the "Without Me" hitmaker signed a new record deal with Columbia Records after parting ways with Capitol. In April, the "11 Minutes" singer's managers, Anti-Pop's Jason Aron and Anthony Li, confirmed Halsey had departed Capitol Records after eight years.

In a statement issued to Variety, Halsey said at the time, "After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

The label added, "Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours."

And the outlet later confirmed that the singer is back with the major label she released her hits "Closer" and "Without Me" via.

While no reason for the split from Capitol's Astralwerks imprint was made clear, they previously got into a dispute with Capitol about the song "So Good", with the label allegedly wanting the track to go viral on TikTok before its release.

In an ironically viral TikTok, the "Bad at Love" singer claimed the label wouldn't release the tune, "unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok." She had written in the caption, "Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP. But my record label won't let me."

She later shared a clip of the track on the video-sharing app and said, "After a tremendous amount of f*** s***, 'So Good' is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan, Using witchcraft to take over the world. Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco. Hope you love the song."

