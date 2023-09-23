 

Emma Watson Back to School to Pursue Master's Degree

The 'Harry Potter' actress has enrolled at Oxford to get Master's degree, nearly ten years after she completed her study in English literature at Brown University.

AceShowbiz - Emma Watson has returned to university. The 33-year-old actress - who completed her study at Brown University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English literature in 2014 - has enrolled in a part-time Master's degree at Oxford.

"The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma's schedule. She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

And, Emma is expected to have a security team with her when she does attend the university, because she has suffered some safety scares recently. The insider said, "Because she's a famous actress, she'll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety."

A man was arrested during a Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York this month on suspicion of attempting to gain access to her dressing room and Emma has been feeling concerned. The source added, "She flew to Milan with a specialist team from the UK, and Prada provided another security detail to guard her room overnight."

"There were lots of famous models and celebrities staying at the Palazzo Parigi where Emma stayed. She was worried the people who had been messaging her could be among the fans outside."

The man has denied criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and will return to court next month.

