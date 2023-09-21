 

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Instagram/Cover Images/David Edwards/Media Punch
TV

During an Instagram Live, Angelica, who is trans, recalls when her 'American Horror Story: 1984' co-star misgendered her during a conversation between her and director John J. Gray.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelica Ross revealed that Emma Roberts reached out to her after she accused the latter of being transphobic towards her when they were working together on "American Horror Story: 1984". Angelica updated fans on X, saying that the "We're the Millers" actress personally apologized to her following the allegations.

"Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Angelica penned on Wednesday, September 20 on the micro-blogging platform, formerly known as Twitter. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Angelica, who is trans, made the transphobic accusations against Emma during a recent Instagram Live. She recalled when the "We're the Millers" actress misgendered her during a conversation between her and director John J. Gray.

Angelica claimed that at the time, Emma semi-jokingly complained to John that Angelica was being mean to her. The director then tried to diffuse the situation by saying, "Okay ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work." In response to that, Emma allegedly said, "Don't you mean lady?" implying that Angelica isn't a woman.

"My blood is boiling because I'm like, 'If I say something, it's going to be me that's the problem,' " Angelica said of the situation during the live streaming. As to why she remained mum until now, she explained, "I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did."

Angelica added, "When I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done. I'm done.' I didn't speak to that b***h the entire time after that. She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmhmm,' 'cause b***h don't play me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody's been waiting for the moment that you would get me."

Elsewhere in her Live, Angelica also alleged that Emma yelled at directors and tried to compare salaries with her co-stars. "She was trying to make it very clear that she was number one on the call sheet, and she was the one in charge," she said of the "Scream Queens" alum.

While Angelica only mentioned "Emma," she said in another video that a person named "Ms. E.R." irritated all of the cast members on the set of "American Horror Story: 1984". In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Angelica also claimed that Emma made her self conscious about her voice on set after the latter allegedly copied her voice and laugh by dropping it several octaves.

