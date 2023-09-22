 

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Asides from 'Agora Hills', Doja's fourth LP 'Scarlet' consists of 14 other tracks, including previously-released singles 'Attention', 'Paint the Town Red' and 'Demons'.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat's new album "Scarlet" is finally out. To celebrate the Friday, September 22 release, the Grammy-winning raptness treated fans to a bizarre music video for one of its tracks, "Agora Hills".

The visuals, which was co-directed by Doja and Hannah Lux Davis, opens with the 27-year-old washing off her bloodied body. It then cuts to a scene where the femcee flies into a dark, creepy neighborhood.

As the clip transitions, Doja can be seen delivering her bars inside a cute teen-girl bedroom. The MV concludes with Doja cycling in an empty street at night.

"Front seat chillin with the window down/ I be ten toes down on the dash, getting fast food," she raps on the track. "Hope you can handle the heat/ Put your name in the streets/ Get used to my fans looking at you."

Aside from "Agora Hills", Doja's fourth LP "Scarlet" consists of 14 other tracks. It includes previously-released singles "Attention", "Paint the Town Red" and "Demons".

