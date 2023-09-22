Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Cover Images/TheNews2 Music

Asides from 'Agora Hills', Doja's fourth LP 'Scarlet' consists of 14 other tracks, including previously-released singles 'Attention', 'Paint the Town Red' and 'Demons'.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat's new album "Scarlet" is finally out. To celebrate the Friday, September 22 release, the Grammy-winning raptness treated fans to a bizarre music video for one of its tracks, "Agora Hills".

The visuals, which was co-directed by Doja and Hannah Lux Davis, opens with the 27-year-old washing off her bloodied body. It then cuts to a scene where the femcee flies into a dark, creepy neighborhood.

As the clip transitions, Doja can be seen delivering her bars inside a cute teen-girl bedroom. The MV concludes with Doja cycling in an empty street at night.

"Front seat chillin with the window down/ I be ten toes down on the dash, getting fast food," she raps on the track. "Hope you can handle the heat/ Put your name in the streets/ Get used to my fans looking at you."

