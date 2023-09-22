Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable as Cartel Leader Griselda Blanco in First Teaser of Netflix Show

TV

The first teaser of the forthcoming Netflix series shows the former 'Modern Family' star's major transformation as Columbian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara undergoes major transformation on Netflix's upcoming limited series "Griselda". Unveiled on Thursday, September 21, the first teaser of the forthcoming series features the "Modern Family" alum looking almost unrecognizable as Columbian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco.

The teaser kicks off with someone saying in voiceover, "You've thought about me a lot, haven't you?" Sofia's Griselda later responds, "I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together."

The series centers on the notorious drug lord, known as the Cocaine Godmother. The logline reads, " 'Griselda' is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother."

The cast also includes Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepulveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martin Rodriguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aiden Martinez (June Hawkins) and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutierrez). Meanwhile, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G), Fredy Yate, Paulina Davila, Jose Zuniga, Camilo Jimenez Varon, Julieth Restrepo, Gabriel Sloyer, Diego Trujillo and "Narcos" star Alberto Amann will guest star.

The six-episode series hails from the creators and executive producers of "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico". Eric Newman and Doug Miro create "Griselda" and executive produce along with Ingrid Escajeda, who is co-showrunner with Miro, and Carlo Bernard. Andres Baiz directs all episodes. Sofia and Luis Balaguer executive produce via Latin World Entertainment.

Eric previously called "Griselda" "a cousin" to "Narcos". Of joining the creative team, he said, "It had a lot of the elements and felt like 'Narcos' to us but we also wanted it to be Sofia's party." He continued, "She's so good in it and it's something that she's been carrying around. To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it's that kind of passion."

He added, "There's always someone in the equation - and I've been the person and I've also facilitated for the person - and here it was Sofia who was like, 'I want to do this. I don't know that I can do this but I want to try.' And I knew she could."

