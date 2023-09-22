Vinny Guadagnino Says Dating Newly-Single Sophie Turner Will Be 'Messy'

Cover Images/Roger Wong/Jeffrey Mayer Celebrity

When explaining why he can't date the 'Game of Thrones' actress, the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star reveals his surprising connection with her estranged husband Joe Jonas.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Despite Sophie Turner's newly-single status, Vinny Guadagnino has no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. The reality TV star has declared that he can't date the actress, because it would break the bro code.

When explaining the reason why it would be "messy" if he dated the "Game of Thrones" alum, the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star revealed his surprising connection with her estranged husband Joe Jonas. He claimed that he's old pals with the 34-year-old singer/actor.

"I actually was ... friends with Joe at a certain point, so that might get a little messy," Vinny said on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" while promoting season 2 of "All Star Shore". He went on detailing, "I hung out with him in Vegas for one weekend and I think this was, like, in more of the off years with the Jonas Brothers."

The reality TV star said he got to meet Joe because of their mutual friends, which provided them the opportunity to hang out years ago in Sin City. "I have friends that know Joe and we were just partying," the MTV personality added, before gushing over the boybander, "He's a good guy."

While he won't be dating Sophie any time soon, Vinny acknowledged her alleged love for his reality show. "[The 'Jersey Shore' cast has] heard that a lot over the years and that means a lot," he said, adding, "because I'm a huge 'Game of Thrones' fan."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 after four years of marriage. Their split has turned messy with the British beauty suing her ex for allegedly withholding their two children's passports and not letting her take their daughters to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

You can share this post!