Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Heartwarming Interaction With Daughter Vivienne at Airport

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress is caught on camera bursting into laughter during a seemingly fun conversation with her 15-year-old look-alike daughter at JFK airport.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has been spotted out and about with her child Vivienne. During the outing, the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" actress was seen having a heartwarming interaction with her youngest daughter, whom she shares with her former husband Brad Pitt.

On Thursday, September 21, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was caught on camera with 15-year-old Vivienne at JFK airport in New York City. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen bursting into laughter during a seemingly fun conversation with her look-alike daughter.

When Angelina landed at the airport, she looked stunning in her semi-formal look. She sported a comfortable gray tee under a long-sleeved flowy beige-colored long coat that came with a huge tie on the wearer's bodice. She also donned a pair of long light gray wide-leg tailored pants.

The "Eternals" actress added a pair of glossy high heels in light brown color and brown sunglasses that came with black frame to complete the look. Keeping her jewelry minimal, she put on a pair of earrings. For her long black hair with blonde highlights, she styled it into a simple low bun.

In the meantime, Vivienne opted to wear a comfortable ensemble. She looked chic in a long-sleeved blue sweatshirt, a pair of long black pants and blue Converse sneakers with white shoelaces. She was wearing a black face mask and carrying a black backpack on her shoulder and smaller matching bag in one of her arms.

The new sighting of Angelina and Vivienne came more than one month after the "Come Away" actress revealed that she hired her daughter to work with her. Vivienne became her assistant while she serves as a lead producer for the upcoming Broadway production of "The Outsiders", a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel.

While making a reference to her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina gushed over Vivienne in a statement, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

In addition to Vivienne, Angelina and her ex-husband Brad share 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh and 15-year-old Knox, who is Vivienne's twin brother, together.

