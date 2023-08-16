 

Angelina Jolie Hires 'Thoughtful' Daughter Vivienne as Her Assistant for Broadway Production

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Movie

On why she tapped her youngest daughter to assist her for her role as a lead producer on 'The Outsiders', the Oscar winner says the 15-year-old 'isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.'

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is taking daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt under her wing for the upcoming Broadway production of "The Outsiders". The actress has hired the teen as her assistant while she serves as a lead production for the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement, referring her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. She explained of her daughter, "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Vivienne has apparently shown interest in theater production. A source close to the "Eternals" star said Vivienne "fell in love" with "The Outsiders" when she accompanied her mom to the world premiere in San Diego, California earlier this year. In fact, Angelina has been taking Vivienne on theater outings since the 15-year-old was a little girl.

The Oscar-winning actress, meanwhile, stepped up to take the role of a lead producer of the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of "The Outsiders" earlier this month. "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," she said in a statement to Deadline.

"I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

The 48-year-old was inspired to join the production as a producer after meeting S.E. Hinton, the author of "The Outsiders". "Angelina is excited about this new venture," a source close to the "Maleficent" star said. "She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people. So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

The musical will be directed by Danya Taymor ("Pass Over"). Angelina joins a producing team that includes The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

