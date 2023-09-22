 

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
Instagram
Celebrity

An attorney representing the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker reportedly told the plaintiffs that the phone fell off a boat nearly two years ago and is at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) insisted that he is being cooperative in his Astrloword case. After losing his phone needed for evidence in the ocean, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker declared that he wasn't trying to hide something amid his legal issue.

The rapper's representative, Ted Anastasiou, issued a statement to XXL regarding the matter. "Travis Scott and his team have nothing to hide and are cooperating with all ongoing civil legal proceedings," it read.

"His actions during and after the festival demonstrate that he has done nothing wrong, as does the fact that he and his team were cleared following the investigation by the Houston Police Department," the statement continued.

  Editors' Pick

On Thursday, September 21, Rolling Stone reported some details regarding a Monday deposition. It was unveiled that Astroworld plaintiffs had filed a motion demanding access to the emcee's phone as they wanted to check the records for anything relevant.

However, Travis' lawyer claimed the information was unretrievable. The attorney told the plaintiffs that the phone fell off a boat nearly two years ago and is at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Plaintiffs might feel like the reason was a bit odd. It was said that their attorneys claimed Travis' legal team previously objected to giving up the cell phone info because it was "seeking confidential and/or sensitive information," and that it was "seeking the disclosure of documents that are unreasonably cumulative or duplicative of other of the requests."

The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner might have been facing civil lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy, which took place back on November 5, 2021. He, however, will not be indicted on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday
Related Posts
Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Travis Scott Shares Multiple MVs for 'Utopia' Tracks After Releasing 'Circus Maximus' on YouTube

Latest News
TLC's Chilli Set to Become First-Time Grandma Through Son Tron Austin
  • Sep 22, 2023

TLC's Chilli Set to Become First-Time Grandma Through Son Tron Austin

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday
  • Sep 22, 2023

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
  • Sep 22, 2023

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce
  • Sep 22, 2023

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes
  • Sep 22, 2023

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends
  • Sep 22, 2023

Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends

Most Read
Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce
Celebrity

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns