Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

An attorney representing the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker reportedly told the plaintiffs that the phone fell off a boat nearly two years ago and is at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) insisted that he is being cooperative in his Astrloword case. After losing his phone needed for evidence in the ocean, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker declared that he wasn't trying to hide something amid his legal issue.

The rapper's representative, Ted Anastasiou, issued a statement to XXL regarding the matter. "Travis Scott and his team have nothing to hide and are cooperating with all ongoing civil legal proceedings," it read.

"His actions during and after the festival demonstrate that he has done nothing wrong, as does the fact that he and his team were cleared following the investigation by the Houston Police Department," the statement continued.

On Thursday, September 21, Rolling Stone reported some details regarding a Monday deposition. It was unveiled that Astroworld plaintiffs had filed a motion demanding access to the emcee's phone as they wanted to check the records for anything relevant.

However, Travis' lawyer claimed the information was unretrievable. The attorney told the plaintiffs that the phone fell off a boat nearly two years ago and is at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Plaintiffs might feel like the reason was a bit odd. It was said that their attorneys claimed Travis' legal team previously objected to giving up the cell phone info because it was "seeking confidential and/or sensitive information," and that it was "seeking the disclosure of documents that are unreasonably cumulative or duplicative of other of the requests."

The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner might have been facing civil lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy, which took place back on November 5, 2021. He, however, will not be indicted on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

