 

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Prior to the divorce filing, the 'Leave You Alone' rapper and the former co-host of 'The Real' reportedly had different preferences on who can stay in their house with them.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and Jeannie Mai allegedly decided to go separate ways due to lack of privacy in their house. Prior to the divorce filing, the "Leave You Alone" rapper and the former co-host of "The Real" might have different preferences on who can stay in their house with them.

The alleged reason behind Jeezy and Jeannie's divorce was revealed by gossip blogger and social media personality Funky Dineva. In a new Instagram video published by blog @theneighborhoodtalk, Dineva was documented spilling a number of reasons which might have been the factors of their separation.

In the beginning of the clip, Dineva could be heard saying, "I had to call up to Altanta, baby, and find out what all the hell was going on because I know people who are in their circle." Before elaborating the factors, he noted that Jeezy and Jeannie's split is "nothing salacious."

Dineva began mentioning, "Number one, distance. Not being in the same place often So, that was a factor from what I was told." He went on to say, "The number two thing was she likes a social media relationship, he is a very private person."

"An example that was cited was that he would want to have a couple of friends over. Next thing you know, she's got 50 over and a party planner. He didn't like all of that. It was just those types of things," he explained. He further pointed out, "The mama has been with them since the beginning of the marriage and now the brother lives in the house."

"And other things, from what I was told, she likes to walk the daughter to school. And he's not for that, saying, 'You know if somebody recognizes you and I'm oftentimes not home people are going to know where we live,' " Dineva continued. He then concluded, "They were all minor, mini, minuscule things that just combined together."

Dineva's remarks came shortly after it was reported that Jeezy and Jeannie called it quits due to different "family values." Earlier in September, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two had differences on "certain family values and expectations." The insider said, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

Previously, Jeezy and Jeannie made headlines after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on September 14, Jeezy and Jeannie are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." On the reason behind their split, he allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter Monaco.

