 

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring

Alexis previously bragged about receiving a sparkling thick band with engravings, diamonds and other details from her boyfriend John, who is Shannon's former partner.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador's friends have allegedly weighed in on John Janssen's expensive gift for Alexis Bellino. Shannon's pals reportedly doubted that the ex-boyfriend of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star actually spent $16,000 to buy Alexis a ring.

Speaking to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday, December 27, a source, who claimed to be connected to the 59-year-old reality TV star, revealed that "many in [Shannon]'s inner circle are casting doubt" that John splashed that huge amount of money to buy Alexis the expensive promise ring for Christmas. Moreover, the source said that John and Alexis are "just one month into their romance."

On the reason why, the source spilled, "Shannon said he didn't pay for s**t." The source also unveiled that Shannon "is sad" upon learning that John seemingly went all-in for his relationship with Alexis.

Another insider did not only doubt that John bought the fancy jewelry piece for Alexis but also the insider doubted that the two are a couple. The insider bluntly said to the outlet, "I think it's fake," adding that there's "no way" Alexis would fall in love with a man like John.

On Monday, December 25, Alexis unveiled that John gave her the promise ring and showed off the jewelry piece via social media. At that time, she released a photo highlighting a thick band, which came with engravings, diamonds and other details.

Along with the picture, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" wrote in the caption, "Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J. #lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas @vancleefarpels."

Later on, it was reported that the sparkling band was created by Perlee Clovers. In addition, the ring reportedly had a price tag of $16,300.

Alexis and John sparked romance rumors in November after they were spotted hanging out together. On December 5, it was reported that "they're not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend" despite spending "a lot of time together" and "enjoying learning about each other."

In the wake of the dating reports, Shannon admitted, "I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt. I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks. Because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."

Previously, Shannon dated John for four years prior to their split in 2022. After the breakup, they were spotted hanging out together several times following her DUI as well as hit-and-run arrest in September. Meanwhile, Alexis was married to Jim Bellino, who filed a lawsuit against Shannon in 2018, for more than one decade before breaking up in 2018.

