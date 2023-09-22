Gordon Ramsay Reflects on Trauma of Losing Baby With Wife Tana

Instagram Celebrity

The 'MasterChef' judge opens up about dealing with the 'life-changing' trauma after the celebrity chef and wife Tana lost their baby when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

AceShowbiz - Gordon Ramsay has dished on the "life-changing" trauma of losing a baby when his wife Tana was 20 weeks pregnant. The 56-year-old chef and his spouse Tana tragically lost son Rocky in 2016 and the "Food Stars" host has admitted it was a "really tough" time for the family.

"There's no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough. Watching the trauma unfold, it's this life-changing moment," he told People magazine.

But Gordon believes the tragedy brought all of his family - which also includes Meghan, 25, 23-year-old twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, 21, and four-year-old Oscar - closer together. He said, "We wouldn't have had Oscar had we not lost Rocky. There was no substitute - far from it - but it brought us a bond that you'd never experience in a normal situation."

The "Kitchen Nightmares" host praised his "incredibly resilient" wife for how she dealt with the tragedy. He said, "That's the power of Tana. Just watching the way that she dealt with it - and opened up with other friends and women in close proximity that could give advice - she was incredible straight after that. [The kids] get a lot of strength from their mom. There's a lot of things that Tana's done, that we wouldn't be here today without that strength."

In June, Tana marked seven years since losing Rocky with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a photo from her pregnancy and wrote on Instagram, "A happy picture taken of us celebrating Meghan's 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant."

"Although it's 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn't do this without my family, you are all everything to me xxxxxxxx.(sic)"

