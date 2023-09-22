 

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas After He Refuses to Return Their Kids to U.K.

The 'Games of Thrones' actress has launched a lawsuit against the middle member of the Jonas Brothers, asking the court to force him to return their children to her native country.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner files a lawsuit against Joe Jonas. The "Game of Thrones" actress is taking her estranged husband to court, just a few weeks after he filed for divorce, as she claims their daughters, Willa, three, and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York City.

Sophie wants the girls to return to her "forever home" in England, according to documents filed in Manhattan on Thursday, September 21 and obtained by TMZ.

According to the paperwork, the family made the UK their "permanent home" in April 2023 and Sophie and Joe regularly discussed their desire to raise the children and have them attend school there because they felt England was a safe place to raise their children.

The documents included a lengthy passage detailing all the activities the children have taken part in in England and Sophie explained that "with some hesitation," she and Joe agreed the kids would go with their dad while the Jonas Brothers toured the US because she was busy shooting a "very intense" and time-consuming TV series.

The 27-year-old actress claimed the agreement was that when she finished filming in September, she would fly to New York to "collect the children and return home to England."

She decided to take legal action because on Sunday, September 17, she and the "Sucker" singer met to discuss their separation and she stressed her plan to take the children back to England with her but Joe "refused to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

On Tuesday, September 19, Joe's attorney contacted her team and said the girls wouldn't be returning to England.

Sophie filed the documents in federal court, citing the Hague Convention - which deals with child abduction across country lines - and wants a court order demanding Joe hand over the children and their passports.

According to TMZ, the court documents also shed some light onto the timing of the end of the former couple's four-year marriage. Sophie stated they had argued on August 15 and Joe filed for divorce on September 1 - but she only found out through the media on September 5.

