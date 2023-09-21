 

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The basketball player of Cleveland Cavaliers officially becomes a legal guardian of his younger brother, who has a string of medical issues, following their mother's passing.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson has gained temporary guardianship of his ill younger brother Amari, eight months after the death of their mum. The 32-year-old NBA player - who shares five-year-old daughter True and a 13-month-old son with his ex Khloe Kardashian, 39 - was granted the care order of his 17-year-old sibling on Wednesday, September 20 morning at the Superior Court of California.

Tristan was granted "all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have," according to court documents.

Tristan's request for guardianship follows the death of their mother, Andrea, who died in January from a heart attack. His younger brother has epilepsy as well as a string of other medical conditions that means he requires around-the-clock support, which led Tristan to request guardianship.

The NBA star has also been granted the authority to "manage ward's finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enroll ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward (and) obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward," according to court papers seen by People.

  Editors' Pick

The court declared there was "sufficient evidence" and "good cause" for Tristan to take guardianship over Amari.

Tristan said in his submission he and his brother's dad Trevor Thompson, has been absent from his younger brother's life since 2014 and claimed he is Amari's closest living family member.

His filing, submitted on September 8, added, "Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs."

Tristan also told the court he would like to assist his brother in managing and investing their mother's inheritance.

Amari lives with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in Hidden Hills, California, and before that stayed with his older brother's ex Khloe after extreme weather damaged Tristan's home.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce

Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death

Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Files New Docs Seeking to Re-enforce $40K Monthly Child Support

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson's Brother Denies Shading Khloe Kardashian, Praises Her for Being 'Real'

Tristan Thompson's Brother Denies Shading Khloe Kardashian, Praises Her for Being 'Real'

Latest News
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'
  • Sep 21, 2023

Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce
  • Sep 21, 2023

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle
  • Sep 21, 2023

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
  • Sep 21, 2023

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Most Read
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him