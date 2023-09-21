Selena Gomez Afraid Her Mental Health Doc Would Jeopardize Her Career

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Media Punch Movie

Speaking at Thrive Global's Music and Health Conference in Los Angeles, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star admits she was initially against the idea of making the Apple TV+ movie 'My Mind and Me'.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez will never revisit her mental health documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" because it's "so hard" to watch. The 31-year-old pop star/actress laid bare her personal and professional struggles in the candid film for Apple TV+ which touched on her 2016 breakdown and stint in a treatment center as well as her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and later battles with mental health issues, and Selena has now revealed she was reluctant to make the film over fears it would jeopardize her career.

Speaking during an appearance at Thrive Global's Music and Health Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 19, she explained, "I was very against it. There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn't know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don't know what I'm doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released … I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted."

However, Selena admitted she can't bring herself to watch it again. She added, "I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It's very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I'm very proud of it. I couldn't have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me."

During the appearance, Selena also spoke about her relationship with social media, insisting she's not bothered about numbers of followers but feels the "heavy" responsibility of interacting with fans who are going through tough times. She said, "I've never really cared about that stuff [social media]. I suppose I'm grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I'm able to do, but numbers are just numbers."

Selena added, "It can be a little heavy. I feel for people, and I think that's what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo - it's not just about me, and I'm fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It's a big responsibility, though. It's a little scary."

