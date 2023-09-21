'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Instagram TV

Alongside Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert were initially set to appear for a live episode of their podcast 'Strike Force Five' at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - The forthcoming "Strike Force Three" live show has been canceled after one of the hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, reveals that he has COVID-19. The late-night talk show host delivered the bad news on his X account on Wednesday, September 20.

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend's Strike Force Three show," Kimmel wrote to fans on the platform, formerly known as Twitter. "I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible."

Jimmy Kimmel announced 'Strike Force Three' live show cancellation.

"Feel better soon!" a fan responded to his post. Echoing the sentiment, one other wrote, "Wishing you a smooth recovery Jimmy!"

Alongside Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert were initially set to appear at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23 to record a live episode of their podcast "Strike Force Five". The now-canceled event would have served as the podcast's first live show since it began.

The three joined forces with fellow late-night talk show hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver to launch their "Strike Force Five" podcast, which premiered last month amid the WGA strike. The limited podcast features "once-private chats" held between the late-night hosts, discussions about the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes and the five hosts answering fan questions.

Proceeds generated by the Spotify podcast will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts' programs, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". The podcast has since released six episodes and the hosts committed to at least 12 episodes of the podcast.

