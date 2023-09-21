Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Movie

AceShowbiz - A new trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is out. The trailer, which arrived on Wednesday, September 20, shows Lucy Gray Baird's (Rachel Zegler) fight get intense in Panem.

The trailer begins with an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, on a mission to restore his once-proud family's position in a post-war Capitol. Thus, he is ordered to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Viola Davis' character, Head Gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul, then shows up. She asks Coriolanus, "After everything you've seen out there in the world. What are the Hunger Games for?" In response, he says, "The Hunger Games—they're to punish the Districts. Those tributes don't have a choice."

Peter Dinklage's character, academy dean Casca Highbottom, then chimes in, "Your role is to turn these children into spectacles, not survivors." However, things take turns as Coriolanus forms a romantic connection with Lucy.

"I am gonna get you out of here," the mentor tells Lucy. The rest of the clip then showcases Lucy's attempt to survive.

Speaking about the film, which is set 64 years before the events of "Hunger Games", producer Nina Jacobson told Variety, "It is such a completely original Lucy moment... She's such a different character from Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence)."

"She's such a performer. Katniss is the opposite. This is a woman who loves and lives to perform," Nina added. "To see the connection there, the history that she represents, and to think that Katniss Everdeen grew up knowing about Lucy Gray and this moment, it was just a great kind of microcosm of both how much of a new ground it is and how rooted it is in what we've seen, but in this backward-looking way."

