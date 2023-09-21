 

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Movie

The new trailer begins with an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, on a mission to restore his once-proud family's position in a post-war Capitol.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is out. The trailer, which arrived on Wednesday, September 20, shows Lucy Gray Baird's (Rachel Zegler) fight get intense in Panem.

The trailer begins with an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, on a mission to restore his once-proud family's position in a post-war Capitol. Thus, he is ordered to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Viola Davis' character, Head Gamemaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul, then shows up. She asks Coriolanus, "After everything you've seen out there in the world. What are the Hunger Games for?" In response, he says, "The Hunger Games—they're to punish the Districts. Those tributes don't have a choice."

  Editors' Pick

Peter Dinklage's character, academy dean Casca Highbottom, then chimes in, "Your role is to turn these children into spectacles, not survivors." However, things take turns as Coriolanus forms a romantic connection with Lucy.

"I am gonna get you out of here," the mentor tells Lucy. The rest of the clip then showcases Lucy's attempt to survive.

Speaking about the film, which is set 64 years before the events of "Hunger Games", producer Nina Jacobson told Variety, "It is such a completely original Lucy moment... She's such a different character from Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence)."

"She's such a performer. Katniss is the opposite. This is a woman who loves and lives to perform," Nina added. "To see the connection there, the history that she represents, and to think that Katniss Everdeen grew up knowing about Lucy Gray and this moment, it was just a great kind of microcosm of both how much of a new ground it is and how rooted it is in what we've seen, but in this backward-looking way."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth
Related Posts
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

First 'Hunger Games' Prequel Trailer Sees Snow and Lucy Gray's Complicated Relationship

First 'Hunger Games' Prequel Trailer Sees Snow and Lucy Gray's Complicated Relationship

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Latest News
'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming
  • Sep 21, 2023

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer
  • Sep 21, 2023

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism
  • Sep 21, 2023

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth
  • Sep 21, 2023

Howard Stern Urges 'Sexist' Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' for Commenting on His Marriage to Beth

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tom Hanks Would Clean Toilets to Make It to Outer Space

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip
  • Sep 21, 2023

NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip

Most Read
Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick
Movie

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Chris Evans Weighs In on 'Ghosted' Cricitism

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming

'The Marvels' Director Confides to Her Marvel Predecessors During Stressful Filming