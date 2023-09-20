 

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration
Fans are convinced that the pop superstar and the raptress have been dropping hints at an upcoming collab following their encounter at the 2023 MTV VMAs and with a puzzle in 'Taylor's vault.'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift may have enlisted another hot hip-hop star for her upcoming re-release. As she has been gearing up to unleash "1989 (Taylor's Version)", her fans have noticed that there seemed to be hints at a collaboration between the pop superstar with Nicki Minaj.

Teaming up with Google, the 12-time Grammy has been teasing the upcoming album with "Taylor's vault." When a fan searches "Taylor Swift" on the engine, a new pop-up will offer one of the 89 puzzles that fans are tasked with solving.

One of the puzzles spells "Sagittarius" when it's arranged in the right order. Not only that both Taylor and Nicki are Sagittarius, but also the two artists have seemingly given clues to their joint project.

Back in August, the "Anaconda" hitmaker tweeted, "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad." In May, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper also made a reference to Taylor's song as she penned on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear Barbz, it must be exhausting always rooting for the Anti-hero."

Moreover, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, Taylor gave a shout-out to the Trinadian-born star. "That's my favorite Sagittarius over there!" she said while accepting the Best Direction award from the mother of one.

Taylor has urged fans to solve the puzzles via social media. In a post uploaded on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 19, a glimmering blue vault opens up and letters come out of it. In the caption, the 33-year-old wrote, "You can tell me when the search is over… if the high was worth the pain."

Taylor is no stranger to teaming up with a female rap star. For her "Midnights" album, she enlisted Ice Spice for "Karma (Remix)". Interestingly, Nicki and Ice recently also collaborated for a "Barbie" movie song titled "Barbie World".

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" will be her fourth re-recorded album. It is set for release on October 27.

