 

Katharine McPhee Calls Russell Brand 'Harmless' After Controversial Video Resurfaces

The former 'American Idol' star sets the record straight amid suggestions that she looked 'uncomfortable' during her appearance with the comedian on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee defends Russell Brand amid suggestions that she looked "uncomfortable" during her appearance with the comedian on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon". Setting the record straight, Katharine called Russell "harmless" in an Instagram comment.

On Tuesday, September 19, Katharine reacted to a resurfaced video of her and Russell's interaction. "I know nothing [about] what you are trying to claim here but this specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless," the 39-year-old shared. "Please don't try and use me for whatever purpose you are trying to serve."

In the 2013 clip, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor was already seated next to host Jimmy Fallon when Katharine walked out on the set. The host asked Russell to move over so the "American Idol" alum could have his seat. However, the actor pulled the wife of David Foster onto his lap instead.

"Katharine is welcome to sit here," he said while wrapping his arms around Katharine's waist, "For the queen!" Russell eventually stood up and moved before saying to Katharine, "You're beautiful. I'll just be here with my sexual charisma."

The video resurfaced amid the rape, sexual assault and abuse allegations against Russell. In a report published by U.K. newspaper The Times, four women accused the former husband of Katy Perry of sexual assault between the years of 2006 and 2013.

Shutting down the allegations, the comic said in a video, "I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks. Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

"When I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. During that time of promiscuity, the relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual," he continued. Referring to The Sunday Times' joint investigation with The Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches", he added, "[There are] witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

He concluded, "I don't want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together."

