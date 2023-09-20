Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Instagram Celebrity

The seven-time Super Bowl MVP dismisses the suggestions that he will come back out of retirement for the second time and replace Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets following his injury.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is not returning to the NFL. The 46-year-old former football player dismissed the suggestions that he would come back out of retirement for the second time and replace Aaron Rodgers following his injury.

During this week's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside retired NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and sports commentator Jim Gray, Brady reacted to the question whether he had any interest in joining the New York Jets. Shutting down the idea, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said, "No, no, no - next question!"

"Asked and answered?" Gray shot back. The former quarterback went on adding, "You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got going." The ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen immediately changed the subject to college football as he introduced the podcast's main interview with University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders.

Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four plays into the New York Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month and the team has been relying on Zach Wilson as its starter. The Jets' front office executives also denied reports of giving Brady a call after Rodgers was confirmed to have surgery.

Brady, meanwhile, first announced his retirement from the NFL in early 2022. The athlete, however, changed his mind as he returned for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the final season, Brady announced in February that he was retiring for good with an emotional video on social media.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady, who is reportedly dating Irina Shayk currently, joked at the time. "So, I...really thank you guys...so much."

"To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all," he added.

