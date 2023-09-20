Joel Dommett Is First-Time Parent After Welcoming Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

The U.K.'s 'Masked Singer' presenter and his wife Hannah Cooper take to their Instagram accounts to share that they've welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Wilde.

AceShowbiz - Joel Dommett has become a father for the first time. Hannah Cooper, the wife of the host of U.K. version of "Masked Singer", has given birth to a baby boy and the couple have named their bundle of joy Wilde, though they haven't shared any further details about his birth, including the date he was born.

The pair shared a joint Instagram post featuring a black and white picture of the tot's feet on Tuesday, September 19. They wrote in the caption, "Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad's."

Last week, Hannah revealed she'd tucked into "hot" chicken from Nando's in a bid to bring on her labor. She said on Instagram, "Screw the vindaloo, proud I managed HOT if I'll be honest I might go Extra HOT next time!" Hannah admitted she was also engaging with some "food porn" to raise her Oxytocin levels, to increase the chances of her waters breaking.

This comes after Joel recently revealed Hannah is ready to pop at any moment. Speaking ahead of the National Television Awards (NTAs), which he hosted earlier this month, Joel told Fleur East, 35, on the "Hits Radio Breakfast Show", "Hannah is very much ready to give birth! She hasn't given birth as of now so that's great news for me as I'm sure the production team are ready to replace me at any moment.

"I think I have a stand-in, but they won't tell me who it is. I assume they'll be there tonight but that's the best thing about the NTAs - if it does happen during the ceremony everyone who could replace me is there right in front of me," he added. "At the moment we think she's just going to come and hang in the dressing room because - I'll be honest on Hits Radio - we couldn't find a dress."

He continued, "And she's so pregnant now – she's six foot tall and essentially with another human being underneath her stomach - and dresses don't come in that size. You put them on and you look like Mrs Doubtfire."

