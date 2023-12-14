 

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Stormy Divorce Leaves Them With No Energy to 'Be Divisive'

The 'Two and a Half Men' alum insists he and the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star are friendly and prioritizing their two daughters after their ugly divorce.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen insists he and Denise Richards are ultra-friendly despite their stormy divorce. The "Two and a Half Men" star, 58, who split from 52-year-old "Wild Things" actress Denise in 2005 after she filed for divorce in the wake of Charlie's drink and drug addiction struggles, declared they are friends and have an unbreakable bond due to the troubles they have survived together.

He told PEOPLE, "We're absolutely friendly. We went through so much together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive." Charlie added he and Denise are prioritizing their two daughters Sami Sheen, 19, and 18-year-old Lola, saying, "The only thing that matters is the kids. We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud."

Charlie went on about how he and his ex-wife were able to finally get along, "Even in the hottest portions of depths of the inferno, we were still able to maintain a perspective that yes, the children need to come first. Now we're super friendly, and we’re actually able to process so much of it through humor these days."

Charlie and Denise married in 2002 after dating for two years, but the marriage crumbled amid his addiction strife and the actress filed for divorce in 2005 during her pregnancy with Lola. She went on to seek a restraining order against Charlie after claiming he made death threats against her, and the pair divorced a year later.

Denise adopted her 12-year-old daughter Eloise in 2011 and married actor Aaron Phypers, 51, in 2019, the same year he legally became the girl's guardian.

Charlie married actress Brooke Mueller, 46, in 2008 and together they welcomed 14-year-old twins Max and Bob. But the "Platoon" actor and Brooke divorced in 2011, the same year he was fired by "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, in 2011.

This week, Charlie insinuated that Mueller is now uninvolved in parenting their boys. He told PEOPLE, "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

