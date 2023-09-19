 

Olivia Rodrigo 'Devastated' to Cancel Her Australian Event

Olivia Rodrigo 'Devastated' to Cancel Her Australian Event
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vampire' hitmaker will no longer be traveling Down Under as a question and answer event hosted by the singer in the country has been officially called off.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has called off her promo run in Australia. The "Vampire" hitmaker was supposed to host a Q+A with her fans in Sydney on September 22 and carry out a number of media activities, however, due to "unforeseen circumstances," she will no longer be heading Down Under.

"Olivia is devastated that she won't be able to make it, however, she's so excited to see her Australian Livies [fans] in 2024," said a spokesperson for Universal Music Australia.

Olivia recently added 18 new dates to her 2024 "GUTS" world tour, but nothing in Australia yet, but the above statement suggests that will change. The 20-year-old singer's mammoth jaunt will kick off in Palm Springs, California in February 2024. The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and PinkPantheress will be joining the "Good 4 U" hitmaker on the road.

Olivia recently said she wrote her critically acclaimed second album with a tour in mind. She told Capital FM, "I think there's a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they're all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully that's what's achieved."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner recently shared her joy in "teenage girl music" being taken "more seriously" these days. The former Disney kid - who shot to fame in the shows "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - is pleased to discover there are older listeners enjoying her songs about childhood heartbreak.

She told PEOPLE, "I'm really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people. I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I'm going through in real time, but it's been really fun also to experience those girls' dads be like, 'Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.' "

"It's super cool. Especially with [2021 single] 'Drivers License', I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, 'I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.' "

"It's just such a cool thing to see that we're all so much more alike than we are different. It just makes me feel less alone. I'm just like, 'Wow, my experiences aren't really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.' "

She added, "I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I'm really happy about."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Rolling Stones Already Close to Completing Follow-Up to 'Hackney Diamonds'

Shannen Doherty Jokes About Her Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia Responds to Speculation He Inspired Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia Responds to Speculation He Inspired Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo Beats BTS' V at Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates

Latest News
Shannen Doherty Jokes About Her Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko
  • Sep 20, 2023

Shannen Doherty Jokes About Her Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko

Bethenny Frankel Deemed 'Ignorant' After Claiming TJ Maxx Worker Can't Afford Makeup
  • Sep 20, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Deemed 'Ignorant' After Claiming TJ Maxx Worker Can't Afford Makeup

Olivia Rodrigo 'Devastated' to Cancel Her Australian Event
  • Sep 19, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo 'Devastated' to Cancel Her Australian Event

Hugh Jackman Looks Tense on a Stroll With Ryan Reynolds After Announcing Split From Wife
  • Sep 19, 2023

Hugh Jackman Looks Tense on a Stroll With Ryan Reynolds After Announcing Split From Wife

The Rolling Stones Already Close to Completing Follow-Up to 'Hackney Diamonds'
  • Sep 19, 2023

The Rolling Stones Already Close to Completing Follow-Up to 'Hackney Diamonds'

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile
  • Sep 19, 2023

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Most Read
Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya
Celebrity

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce