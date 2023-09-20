Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Instagram Celebrity

The drama between the '2 On' songstress and Breezy started after she reflected on working with the RnB star and R. Kelly, who both have been accused of abuse.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tinashe has been caught liking a shady tweet about Chris Brown amid their beef. The "2 On" singer was seen pressing the like button in a tweet saying that her "Player" collaborator is still "butthurt" after she rejected him.

The said tweet read, "You already know we riding with you! I got a good feeling you rejected Chris and he's still butthurt over it!" It added, "That would explain his hostility and weird obsession with you lol."

The drama between Tinashe and Breezy started after she reflected on working with the R&B star and R. Kelly, who both have been accused of abuse. She blamed her ex-label RCA Records for the decisions while discussing the lack of control she had at the beginning of her career.

"You think I wanted to [do those songs]?" she began. "I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly. That's so embarrassing. Yes that was labely! And I was so young too. I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20. That was crazy."

"Especially when it comes to singles. Like for example, that song with Chris [Brown], that was a song that... we all wanted it to be this big moment-this big single," the songstress recalled. "So I feel like in [the label's] mind, they were like, 'You need the support.' And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time."

Breezy has fired back though. In the comments section of No Jumper's Instagram post about Tinashe's comments, he wrote, "NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die....EVERYBODY DEAD." He then added, "She full of day evil. Shawty career is nonexistent. What's more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and not one of us could save her career."

You can share this post!