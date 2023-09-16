Tinashe Dishes on Her First Kiss With a Golfer

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Songs for You' singer talks about her first smooch, culinary passion, and favorite video game among other things as she divulges '25 Things You Don't Know About Me.'

AceShowbiz - Tinashe got her first kiss on a golf course. The 30-year-old singer - who previously romanced basketball star Ben Simmons for a few months until their split in May 2018 - didn't reveal the identity of the man she smooched on the course, but it clearly left a lasting impression.

"My first kiss was on a golf course and he was a golfer. I always loved the athletes!" she said to Us Weekly for the magazine's "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" feature.

Tinashe also has experience as an actress with roles in the likes of "Out of Jimmy's Head" and "Two and a Half Men".

However, she admitted if she wasn't a musician, she would actually be drawn to a culinary career instead. She revealed, "My Favourite show is 'MasterChef' I love to cook! If I wasn't a singer, I would be a chef."

Tinashe is a huge fan of Pepe's Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles and she "always" orders the tacos - which just so happen to be her ideal dish to rustle up in the kitchen. She said, "My favourite things to cook are tacos. I used to throw massive Taco Tuesday parties and cook myself."

When it comes to eating out, Tinashe is a fan of fast food chain In-N-Out, and her go-to order is "a No. 2 plain with extra cheese." While her favourite cheese is cheddar, Tinashe - who "hates chocolate" - admitted she would avoid any kind of sauce on her burger. She explained, "I hate condiments - no mustard, no mayo, just plain."

As well as her singing and love of cooking, the star also turns to video games as a way to relax, and she's a massive fan of the "Call of Duty" franchise. She said, "I'm a huge gamer. My favourite game is Call of Duty."

