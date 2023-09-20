Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg is seemingly ready to leave the bright lights of Hollywood. In a new interview, the "Ted" actor suggested that he's ready to step back from acting.

"Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever," the 52-year-old said when speaking to Cigar Aficionado for the magazine's September/October issue. "Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit."

"Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now," the husband of Rhea Durham added. "That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing."

Mark, who shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with Rhea, first hinted at his retirement in April 2022. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said he wanted to quit acting in order to spend more time with his family.

"Sooner rather than later, probably," he said at the time. "It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind... Because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure."

