 

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 'Ted' actor, who shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with Rhea Durham, first hinted at his retirement in April 2022.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg is seemingly ready to leave the bright lights of Hollywood. In a new interview, the "Ted" actor suggested that he's ready to step back from acting.

"Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever," the 52-year-old said when speaking to Cigar Aficionado for the magazine's September/October issue. "Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit."

  Editors' Pick

"Hopefully my kids, we'll see what their interests are, but I don't think that I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now," the husband of Rhea Durham added. "That's for sure. Because that's the most difficult thing."

Mark, who shares daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with Rhea, first hinted at his retirement in April 2022. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said he wanted to quit acting in order to spend more time with his family.

"Sooner rather than later, probably," he said at the time. "It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind... Because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christina Milian Insists She's Not Feuding With Jennifer Lopez Over 'Play' Credits

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him
Related Posts
Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Alabama Barker Explains Why Holds Herself From Clapping Back at Haters

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Latest News
Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger
  • Sep 20, 2023

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

DDG Lashes Out Trolls Saying His GF Halle Bailey Can 'Do Better'
  • Sep 20, 2023

DDG Lashes Out Trolls Saying His GF Halle Bailey Can 'Do Better'

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick
  • Sep 20, 2023

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him
  • Sep 20, 2023

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Chris Evans on Taking Step Back From Hollywood: 'This Industry Wasn't Healthy'
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chris Evans on Taking Step Back From Hollywood: 'This Industry Wasn't Healthy'

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting
  • Sep 20, 2023

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Most Read
Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car
Celebrity

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation