Chris Brown Blasts 'Evil' Tinashe After She Expresses Regret Over Their Collaboration

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker disses his 'Player' collaborator's career after she blames her ex-label RCA Records for making her team up with the Virginia-born artist on the 2015 track.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Having been an object of constant criticism due to his criminal record doesn't make Chris Brown get used to it. In fact, the R&B star has clapped back at Tinashe after the latter expressed regret over their 2015 collaboration "Player".

In the comments section of No Jumper's Instagram post about Tinashe's comments, Breezy wrote, "NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die....EVERYBODY DEAD." He then added, "She full of day evil. Shawty career is nonexistent. What's more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and not one of us could save her career."

Still fuming, Chris has also reposted a video from his friend, two-time Grammy nominee Joyner Lucas who defended him. "There will be no Chris Brown slander tolerated. I'm talking about you weirdo f**king celebrity weirdos that go on these podcasts, and start poppin' s**t on my n***a for absolutely no f**king reason. N***as be making faces and s**t," the Massachusetts-born musician said.

"N***as be secretly fans behind closed doors and listen to @chrisbrownofficial music just as much as we do, but then go on a political hate campaign and take the position of bashing the n***a," Joyner continued. "SMH these are the same people who advocate against bullying and being treated fair, but then wanna sub bro and smear him in front of the world."

The 35-year-old went on saying, "I ain't gonna watch it go down no more and not step in front of every bullet. IDGAF who you are or how many followers you weirdos got. We not doin' that. Shout out to my bro for not [losing] his sanity at this point."

In a conversation on the "Zach Sang Show" on Wednesday, September 12, Tinashe reflected on working with Chris and R. Kelly who both have been accused of abuse. She blamed her ex-label RCA Records for the decisions while discussing the lack of control she had at the beginning of her career.

"You think I wanted to [do those songs]?" she began. "I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly. That's so embarrassing. Yes that was labely! And I was so young too. I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20. That was crazy."

"Especially when it comes to singles. Like for example, that song with Chris [Brown], that was a song that... we all wanted it to be this big moment-this big single," she recalled. "So I feel like in [the label's] mind, they were like, 'You need the support.' And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time."

The "2 On" songstress went on explaining, "And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. I was like, 'Well, this is a pop song, so I really don't feel like we should put Chris on it like that. I don't like that. That doesn't compute to me.' But I don't know!"

Tinashe has not directly responded to Chris' diss, but she appears to be unfazed by his clapback. On Sunday, September 17, she tweeted, "Anyways ... stream NEEDS," to promote her new single.

