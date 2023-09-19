Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

AceShowbiz - [v=Cardi B] refused to stay silent when haters attacked her family. Over the weekend, the "Bongos" raptress slammed a Nicki Minaj fan page for accusing her father of being a rapist and pedophile.
The 30-year-old offered her clapback after discovering a tweet that read, "Cardi B's father is a convicted r@pist.. and a p€dophile too." The account, which uses Nicki's photo for its display picture, also unleashed an alleged arrest record that claimed Cardi B's dad was "convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1988" and was "sent to prison for 5 years."
In response to the allegation, Cardi fired back, "First it was the video lying on Offset, now it's lies on my dad.. I'm pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year." She added, "Keep it cute on family…Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real p***y snatchers."
Fans have since assumed that Cardi might have referred to Nicki's brother, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for raping an 11-year-old girl. Some of them, meanwhile, believed that Cardi took a dig at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who spent four years behind bars in the 1990s for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl.
Just one day prior, Cardi shut down rumors about her husband Offset's infidelity. She penned on X, formerly Twitter, "Exactly…The fact that they had to watch a 24 hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads lmaaoooooo."
The Grammy winner was replying to a fan tweet that read, "Yall are lying and just putting random clips together. They were laughing because they caught him sleeping, and that's definitely his brand manager/cousin." Along with it, the fan uploaded a video which featured a note over it that read, "[Kai Cenat] caught Offset trying to sneakily sleep upstairs during their 24 hour stream."