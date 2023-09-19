Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bongos' raptress, who has been feuding with the 'Super Freaky Girl' hitmaker for years, claps back at the latter's fan just one day after she shut down rumors about her husband Offset's infidelity.

AceShowbiz - [v=Cardi B] refused to stay silent when haters attacked her family. Over the weekend, the "Bongos" raptress slammed a Nicki Minaj fan page for accusing her father of being a rapist and pedophile.

The 30-year-old offered her clapback after discovering a tweet that read, "Cardi B's father is a convicted r@pist.. and a p€dophile too." The account, which uses Nicki's photo for its display picture, also unleashed an alleged arrest record that claimed Cardi B's dad was "convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1988" and was "sent to prison for 5 years."

In response to the allegation, Cardi fired back, "First it was the video lying on Offset, now it's lies on my dad.. I'm pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year." She added, "Keep it cute on family…Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real p***y snatchers."

Fans have since assumed that Cardi might have referred to Nicki's brother, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for raping an 11-year-old girl. Some of them, meanwhile, believed that Cardi took a dig at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who spent four years behind bars in the 1990s for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl.

Just one day prior, Cardi shut down rumors about her husband Offset's infidelity. She penned on X, formerly Twitter, "Exactly…The fact that they had to watch a 24 hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads lmaaoooooo."

The Grammy winner was replying to a fan tweet that read, "Yall are lying and just putting random clips together. They were laughing because they caught him sleeping, and that's definitely his brand manager/cousin." Along with it, the fan uploaded a video which featured a note over it that read, "[Kai Cenat] caught Offset trying to sneakily sleep upstairs during their 24 hour stream."

