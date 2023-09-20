Bethenny Frankel Deemed 'Ignorant' After Claiming TJ Maxx Worker Can't Afford Makeup

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to the backlash, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum was bombarded with criticisms for giving away a bag of her used makeup products to the store employee.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has found herself in hot water due to her recent claim. After saying that a TJ Maxx worker can't afford makeup, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was deemed "ignorant" by one of her critics.

The 52-year-old reality TV star was bombarded with criticisms after she uploaded a video, featuring her controversial claim, via TikTok on Sunday, September 17. In the comments section, one TikTok user slammed her, "That's ignorant - a cashier at tj maxx can afford it if they save it. Comes across entitled and rude." Meanwhile, another pointed out, "Bethenny tone deaf. Stop it!"

The backlash that the former "Bethenny Ever After" star received did not stop there. A third asked, "What is wrong with you lol." In the meantime, a fourth suggested, "Bethenny really just becoming Ramona Jr. more and more everyday #RHONY," referring to Bethenny's former co-star Ramona Singer.

Previously, Bethenny gave away a bag of various used makeup products to a female worker at TJ Maxx. She filmed herself while doing so and uploaded the since-deleted video via TikTok. In the clip, the cashier looked thankful yet scared to accept the gift.

On the reason why, the employee could be heard saying in the footage, "I'll get in trouble for taking it, we are not allowed to take any kind of gratuity or gifts." In return, Bethenny decided to leave the bag with the worker and vowed to "message" the company to let the worker receive her gift.

It did not take long for the video to be flooded with online responses, including unpleasant ones. In the wake of the backlash, the former Bravo star set the record straight on the matter in a follow-up clip that she released on her TikTok account.

In the footage, Bethenny explained, "I don't want them to go to waste. I think they're beautiful. I give them to my staff, and my assistant and other people, and I always have bags in my car for random acts of kindness. If someone is nice to me, I just hand them something." She also claimed that the worker complimented her on the "nice" products she bought and told her, "I wish I could afford it," prompting her to give the products.

In the comments section of the video, one TikTok user asked Bethenny about the reason the TJ Maxx cashier "can't afford" one of the makeup products. The TV star replied to the comment by writing, "[Because] she is a cashier at TJ maxx."

You can share this post!