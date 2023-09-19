 

Hugh Jackman Looks Tense on a Stroll With Ryan Reynolds After Announcing Split From Wife

The 'Greatest Showman' actor keeps a stoic expression while engaging in a deep conversation with his good friend in New York City, days after he revealed his shock split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman doesn't look the happiest these days. Stepping out with his longtime pal Ryan Reynolds following his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the Australian native looked tense.

The Wolverine depicter in the "X-Men" films was catching up with his "Deadpool 3" co-star during a stroll in New York City on Monday, September 18. On what was supposed to be a relaxing walk, the "Les Miserables" star looked pensive as he engaged in a deep conversation with the Canadian-born hunk.

Jackman, who ditched his wedding ring during the outing, kept it casual in a black jacket over a white tee, black trousers and a pair of black-and-white sneakers. He sported a bushy beard.

As for Reynolds, he kept himself warm in the chilly NY weather in a black jacket, gray slacks and a baseball cap. He completed his outfit with a pair of white sneakers while also sporting a trimmed beard.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in NYC

Hugh Jackman looked pensive during a stroll with Ryan Reynolds in New York City.

Jackman made the shocking announcement of his split from Furness on Friday, September 15 after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement released to PEOPLE, the estranged spouses said, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," they continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The pair signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman" and concluded, "This is the sole statement either of us will make." They have two adoptive children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

When met by paparazzi one day after the split announcement, the Oscar nominee admitted that he has had "a difficult time." He told a videographer, "It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man. It's a difficult time."

