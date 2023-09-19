Bella Hadid and Blake Lively Join Gigi Hadid to Celebrate Daughter Khai's 3rd Birthday

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Going Home with Bella Hadid' star and the 'Gossip Girl' star are spotted attending a birthday party hosted by the 'Next in Fashion' co-host at the Sloomoo Institute in New York City.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid and Blake Lively joined Gigi Hadid for a birthday party. The "Going Home with Bella Hadid" star and the actress portraying Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl" helped celebrate the "Next in Fashion" co-host's daughter Khai's 3rd birthday.

On Saturday afternoon, September 16, Bella and Blake became two of the guests at the birthday bash. The two stars were spotted attending the slime-themed party which was hosted by Gigi at interactive slime museum Sloomoo Institute in New York City.

According to Page Six, Gigi held the party "inside a private room at the venue, which is located through a secret entrance in the Slime Kitchen." About the bash itself, a source spilled to the outlet, "Attendees were able to immerse themselves in the experiential play creating their own custom slimes and even getting slimed at 'Sloomoo Falls.' "

For the special occasion, Gigi opted to wear a simple outfit. The 28-year-old model donned a short-sleeved white tee with a high neck design and a pair of hot pink pants. She accessorized the look with a pair of fun yellow earrings and a number of bracelets. Her long blonde hair was styled into a sleek back hairdo.

In the meantime, her younger sister Bella went with a white-and-ivory ensemble. The 26-year-old beauty sported a white crop camisole that came with a plunging neckline and a pair of matching high-waisted tailored pants. She put on an unbuttoned long-sleeved white shirt with small black stripes all over it. She accentuated her dark-colored hair with a braid on top.

Aside from Bella and Blake, Gigi invited her younger brother and singer Anwar Hadid as well as their father Mohamed Hadid. During the event, Anwar and Mohamed took a picture together. In the snap, Anwar was wearing a dark gray top while his father looked clean in a black tee, a matching shirt and a pair of black sunglasses.

Anwar Hadid and Mohamed Hadid were spotted attending a party to celebrate the birthday of Gigi Hadid's daughter.

It remains unknown whether Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid and former partner Zayn Malik, whom she shares Khai with, attended the birthday party or not.

Gigi and the former One Direction member welcomed Khai back on September 19, 2020 when they were still in a romantic relationship. Ever since their split, the two have been co-parenting their daughter.

You can share this post!