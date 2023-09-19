Model Nichole Coats' Family Suspects Foul Play After She's Found Dead in Apartment at Age 32

GoFundMe Celebrity

Nichole's mother feels that 'something fishy is going on' after her daughter died just days apart from another young aspiring model, Maleesa Mooney, in her own downtown Los Angeles apartment.

AceShowbiz - Nichole Coats' family is seeking for answers following her sudden passing. Her "devastated" mother suspects foul play was involved after the young model was found dead inside her apartment on Eighth Street and Grand Avenue on September 10.

Sharon Coats told Eyewitness News, "I'm devastated that it happened to Nichole. This is horrible... it's like a dream, that my daughter's going to walk through the door and she's not. She's gone." She added, "I'm just trying to piece everything together, but I still feel that something fishy is going on."

Known to loved ones as Nikki, the 32-year-old model was found dead by her father, who called 911, after her family had not heard from her for days. They say she had just recently gone on a date two days prior and that was the last time they had been in touch.

Nichole's father Guy Edward Coats Jr. recounted to KCAL News, "I went in and I turned the corner, I went over - she's covered up - I went over and touched her and said 'Nicole?' I touched her arm and she was just like stone."

Her aunt May Stevens, who also visited Nichole's apartment with her dad, detailed the distressing discovery, sharing that she "couldn't recognize" her niece. She also spilled on the suspicious circumstances, saying, "I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That's not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."

"I just feel in my heart that there's some foul play somewhere," May claimed. "Somebody's not saying something. Somebody's not talking." Nichole's family is still awaiting the coroner's report.

Demanding justice for her daughter, Sharon told KTLA, "This is senseless and I want some answers because my daughter is gone. And it's not fair. I want everybody to find out who did this to her. She shouldn't be gone."

"I miss her so much. She was my only one," Sharon lamented. "I'm not gonna ever be able to tell her that I love her, or touch her again. It hurts."

Further raising suspicion surrounding her death, another young aspiring model, Maleesa Mooney, was found dead inside her own apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street just two days later, on September 12. She was 31 years old.

While investigators have launched a homicide investigation due to their circumstances surrounding Maleesa's death, the death of Nichole has been classified by police as "suspicious." When asked if the two cases could be linked, a spokesperson for the LAPD told ABC News that "it's too soon" to determine.

