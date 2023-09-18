 

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Tim Burton reveals he only had 'a day and a half' left filming the long overdue sequel to his 1988 horror classic before the production was halted due to strikes.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim Burton nearly wrapped up "Beetlejuice 2" filming before the shoot was closed down due to the Hollywood strikes. The moviemaker has talked about work on the sequel to his 1988 horror comedy - which starred Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton - revealing production was almost complete when they had to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA actors union joining the Writers Guild of America in an industry-wide walk-out in July.

"We had a day and a half left before the strike happened. I feel lucky that we got as far as we did. It is like 98, 99 per cent done. It was a great experience. It reinvigorated my love of making movies," he told the British Film Institute.

  Editors' Pick

The new film reunites former cast members Keaton and Ryder, and Burton says it was a joy to pick up the story again. He went on, "It's so weird because I don't overly keep in contact with people, but this was very special, because obviously the sequel had been talked about for 35 years. I truly never quite understood the success of the first one. It's one of life's beautiful mysteries."

"When I did this one, I didn't look at the first movie, because it didn't feel like it would help. I treated it just very much as a project where, after 35 years, the anchor for me is what happened to [the characters] ..."

"So that anchored the emotion and the feeling, then working with Michael and Winona and Catherine, and also with Jenna [Ortega] and having these new people, all this beautiful new blood into it ... Working with these people again, and seeing them all, it was very emotional for me. Again, just going back to the old, same puppets and techniques. It goes back to the good old days."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5
Related Posts
New 'Beetlejuice 2' Set Photos Unveil Surprise Wedding

New 'Beetlejuice 2' Set Photos Unveil Surprise Wedding

'Beetlejuice' Sequel Will Be Made 'Exactly' Like the first Movie, Michael Keaton Says

'Beetlejuice' Sequel Will Be Made 'Exactly' Like the first Movie, Michael Keaton Says

Monica Bellucci to Play Beetlejuice's Wife in Sequel

Monica Bellucci to Play Beetlejuice's Wife in Sequel

Justin Theroux Added to 'Beetlejuice 2' Cast

Justin Theroux Added to 'Beetlejuice 2' Cast

Latest News
Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays
  • Sep 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5
  • Sep 18, 2023

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen
  • Sep 18, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Most Read
Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene
Movie

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike