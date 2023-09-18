 

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5
Instagram
Celebrity

The 40-year-old member of boyband Blue is 'very pleased' to announce that his wife Verity Paris is pregnant with his fifth child and their third one together.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lee Ryan announces he's due to become a father for the fifth time. The Blue singer - who already shares two daughters, aged two and 11 months with wife Verity Paris; as well as 16-year-old daughter Bluebell with Jessica Keevil; and 14-year-old son Rayn with Samantha Miller - received an unexpected birthday present when he turned 40 in June because he found out he and his spouse are expecting another baby.

"Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year. The news came out of the blue [winking face emoji] and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god [white heart emoji] (sic)," he wrote on the group's official X account while sharing a photo of himself and Verity.

The group's account added, "The rest of the boys are thrilled for the couple!"

  Editors' Pick

Lee revealed last November he and Verity had quietly welcomed their second daughter into the world when he explained he couldn't joint the rest of the group on a promotional tour for their album, "Heart and Soul".

Speaking in a TikTok clip, he said, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to say sorry that I'm not there for the promo right now. Everything's OK. I know the boys are doing everything. I know there are a lot of people talking madness. I've actually had a little baby. She's only three weeks old now, so I'm at home with my family, being a dad and being with the children."

The "All Rise" hitmaker married Verity in March 2022 after two years together and he previously admitted he felt very "lucky" to have settled down with her. He said, "I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do."

"Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure. And I'm a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife, in her. I've never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays
Related Posts
Lee Ryan Beaten on Plane After Angering Passenger for Putting His Feet Up on the Seats

Lee Ryan Beaten on Plane After Angering Passenger for Putting His Feet Up on the Seats

Lee Ryan Convicted of Racially Aggravated Assault of Female Cabin Crew Member

Lee Ryan Convicted of Racially Aggravated Assault of Female Cabin Crew Member

Lee Ryan Apologizes for Ditching Blue's Album Promo Tour as He's Just Welcomed Baby No. 4

Lee Ryan Apologizes for Ditching Blue's Album Promo Tour as He's Just Welcomed Baby No. 4

Lee Ryan Insists He's Not Transphobic After Telling Drag Queen to 'F**k Off'

Lee Ryan Insists He's Not Transphobic After Telling Drag Queen to 'F**k Off'

Latest News
Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays
  • Sep 18, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled That 'Teenage Girl Music' Is Being Taken 'More Seriously' Nowadays

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5
  • Sep 18, 2023

Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen
  • Sep 18, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proud to Celebrate 40 Years Since He Became a U.S. Citizen

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance