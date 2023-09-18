Blue's Lee Ryan Expecting Baby No. 5

Instagram Celebrity

The 40-year-old member of boyband Blue is 'very pleased' to announce that his wife Verity Paris is pregnant with his fifth child and their third one together.

AceShowbiz - Lee Ryan announces he's due to become a father for the fifth time. The Blue singer - who already shares two daughters, aged two and 11 months with wife Verity Paris; as well as 16-year-old daughter Bluebell with Jessica Keevil; and 14-year-old son Rayn with Samantha Miller - received an unexpected birthday present when he turned 40 in June because he found out he and his spouse are expecting another baby.

"Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year. The news came out of the blue [winking face emoji] and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god [white heart emoji] (sic)," he wrote on the group's official X account while sharing a photo of himself and Verity.

The group's account added, "The rest of the boys are thrilled for the couple!"

Lee revealed last November he and Verity had quietly welcomed their second daughter into the world when he explained he couldn't joint the rest of the group on a promotional tour for their album, "Heart and Soul".

Speaking in a TikTok clip, he said, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to say sorry that I'm not there for the promo right now. Everything's OK. I know the boys are doing everything. I know there are a lot of people talking madness. I've actually had a little baby. She's only three weeks old now, so I'm at home with my family, being a dad and being with the children."

The "All Rise" hitmaker married Verity in March 2022 after two years together and he previously admitted he felt very "lucky" to have settled down with her. He said, "I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do."

"Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure. And I'm a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife, in her. I've never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have."

